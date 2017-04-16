Police chase after car wanted in connection with robbery, arrest 3

The scene in the area where the chase ended on Sunday afternoon. (Eric Smith/KCTV)

Police believe the three men they arrested in a neighborhood at 95th and Bannister are connected to an aggravated assault in Riverside, Missouri from last week.

That is why a KCPD officer started chasing of their SUV a few blocks south of there.

Along the way, they caused a minor crash and ended up in that neighborhood.

They ditched their car at a man's home. He said he was watching the Royals game when he heard them crash into a pole in his yard and try to open his front door.

The man wanted to remain anonymous, but said the three suspects ran down the street to another house on the block.

He says he's lucky the men didn't come into his house.

“99 percent of the time my door is open,” he said. “So, today my door wasn't open. It was fortunate it wasn't, because that would have been an ugly scene.”

Another witness said all three of the men squeezed into the trunk of a car inside someone's garage to hide, but it didn't work. Police found them and made the arrests.

