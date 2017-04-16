Man burned, house destroyed in fire at Lake Waukomis

Firefighters say strong winds caused the fire to spread. (KCTV)

A man is recovering after getting burned in an overnight fire at a house in the 500 block of Lake Shore Drive.

Firefighters said he sustained minor burns to his hands. His wife got out safely.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire, but they believe it started on the deck.

Firefighters say strong winds caused it to spread.

The flames were intense and the house is a total loss.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.