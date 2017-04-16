Kansas City man identified in fatal motorcycle wreck at I-70, I-435

Just before midnight, a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on I-70 at I-435.

Investigators determined that the victim was headed westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he hit the back of a Dodge.

On Sunday evening, he was identified as Kansas City resident Jason L. Holly.

He was thrown from the motorcycle during the collision with the car and died immediately.

No other information is available at this time.

