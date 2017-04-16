KCK man identified as individual killed in crash at 82nd, Troost

Police have identified the man killed in a wreck Sunday morning as Kansas City, KS resident Albert C. Meeks.

Around 2:32 a.m., authorities went to 82nd and Troost after receiving a call saying one car had been involved in an accident.

The investigation determined that the victim had been headed northbound in a Cadillac when he lost control of the vehicle.

It crossed the center line and hit a metal utility pole on the western side of the street.

Meeks died at the scene.

Power outages were reported in the area as a result of the pole being hit, according to a note on Kansas City Power & Light’s outage map stating a car “hit a power line.”

