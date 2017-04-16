1 seriously injured in 3-car crash at 39th, Troost - KCTV5

1 seriously injured in 3-car crash at 39th, Troost

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
File photo. (AP) File photo. (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A three-car accident at 39th and Troost has left one person with serious injuries.

Witnesses say one car hit two other cars near the intersection.

One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The portion of Troost near the intersection has been shut down to all traffic as of 9:30 a.m. The road had reopened by 10:19 a.m.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.