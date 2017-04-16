1 seriously injured in 3-car crash at 39th, Troost

A three-car accident at 39th and Troost has left one person with serious injuries.

Witnesses say one car hit two other cars near the intersection.

One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The portion of Troost near the intersection has been shut down to all traffic as of 9:30 a.m. The road had reopened by 10:19 a.m.

