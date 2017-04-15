Local activist distributes flyers to find man who attacked women with hammer

A local activist is passing out fliers with information hoping someone might know who attacked two women with a hammer. (KCTV)

The man accused of attacking two women with a hammer is still on the loose this evening, but police and local activists are working to find him.

Community members hit the streets on Saturday to spread the word about what happened to those women and encourage anyone with information about the violent crime to step forward.

Ron Hunt, a community activist, is outraged at what happened at Saint Luke’s Crittenton Children’s Center where two women were beaten with a hammer.

“We just think that that’s a horrible terrible crime,” Hunt said. “He brutally attacked this lady and so we want this person off the streets.”

KCTV5 News spoke with one of those women, Joyce, earlier this week. You can see her injuries are significant, both physically and emotionally.

"This is not supposed to happen to anybody,” Joyce had said, “and I did nothing to provoke this, but it didn't matter who it was.”

The man who hurt her is still on the run, so Hunt is taking matters into his own hands.

Police described the suspect as a black male in his early 20s. He's 5'7" - 5'9" and weighs between 160-190 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and a black, red and white hoodie at the time of the attack.

He is passing out fliers with information hoping someone might know who did this.

He says the community support has been overwhelming.

“People have been very responsive to what we’re doing and encouraged us to keep going and they’re keeping their eye out,” Hunt said.

If you know anything that might help police, please call the TIPS Hotline.

