Kansas City-area teacher charged with 6 counts of sodomy involving then-16-year-old boy

James R. Green, 52, is charged with six counts of second-degree statutory sodomy. (Jackson County Jail)

A suburban Kansas City teacher is accused of sexual misconduct a dozen years ago with a male who was a teenager at the time.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 52-year-old James R. Green Jr. of Blue Springs with six felony counts of second-degree statutory sodomy. Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond.

Green is a teacher and coach at Northgate Middle School in the North Kansas City School District.

Court documents allege that the victim, now 27, was a Smithville High School student when he was sexually assaulted multiple times by Green starting in 2005 at Green’s home.

The victim said he met Green in an internet chat room. At the time, Green was a Blue Springs South High School teacher and swim coach.

Blue Springs police interviewed another male, who is currently 16 years old, and he said he also had sexual relations with Green in recent months in Blue Springs. During that time, Green was a middle school teacher and coach in North Kansas City.

The North Kansas City School District says Green is on administrative leave. The district issued the following statement:

"North Kansas City Schools identifies the safety and security of our students as our highest priority. To that end, the district has board policies and procedures in place that prohibit inappropriate communications between staff and students. The district was recently made aware of alleged violations of such policy concerning Russell Green. He was placed on administrative leave at that time. We are told that there is an ongoing investigation into the matter, and North Kansas City Schools is fully cooperating with our partners in law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students."

Online court records don't show whether Green has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.