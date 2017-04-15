Police looking for man who robbed Independence bank

Police are trying to identify this man who robbed an Independence bank. (KC FBI/KCTV)

Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Independence on Saturday.

At about 10:45 a.m., the man robbed the First Federal Bank at 3500 Noland Road.

He showed a threatening note and ultimately fled on foot, going eastbound on Noland Road.

He is described as a white man between the ages of 55 and 60, with a thin build. He was wearing a dark jacket and a dark baseball hat.

No one was injured.

If you have any information, contact the Kansas City FBI at 816-512-8200.

