What you need to know about Saturday night's weather

On Saturday around 6 p.m., we will start to see showers and storms form along and ahead of a cold front. Development will take place primarily across northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri.

By 8 p.m., showers and storms will become more scattered across the viewing area and are expected to be reaching the metro by 9 p.m. Isolated severe storms with hail and brief wind gusts will be possible.

Scattered showers and storms will continue through midnight, but will also start to weaken overnight.

Storms move south and out of the area later on Saturday night, leaving only a stray sprinkle or light shower into Sunday's sunrise in southern parts of the region.

Easter Sunday services look like they will be in good shape because any leftover showers will be confined to our southernmost counties by that time. It will be partly cloudy and pleasant.

There will be a slight chance of rain moving back in late in the evening on Sunday, especially into Sunday night.

So, in conclusion, between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m. is going to be our best bet at seeing hail, strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and lightning should a strong or severe storm develop.

