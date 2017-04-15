Crash involving motorcycle kills 2 in Marshall - KCTV5

Crash involving motorcycle kills 2 in Marshall

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
File photo. (AP) File photo. (AP)
MARSHALL, MO (KCTV) -

Two people riding on a motorcycle have been killed after hitting a car that pulled in front of them.

The crash happened in Marshall, Missouri in Saline County at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Nathaniel Offield, 38, and Shelly Offield, 37, were riding on a 2012 Harley Davidson when an 80-year-old woman driving a car pulled in front of them on Highway 65 near College Street.

Nathaniel Offield and Shelly Offield were killed in the crash. Both were from Marshall.

The woman driving the car was not injured.

