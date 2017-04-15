1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on Emanuel Cleaver Boulevard

Three people were shot overnight in Kansas City. One has died. (Eric Smith/KCTV)

Three people were shot in Kansas City overnight. One individual has died.

At about 1 a.m., officers went to the 1300 block of Emanuel Cleaver Boulevard near Taco Bell on a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found three people who had been shot.

One man, 21-year-old Jamon Morgan from KC, died from his injuries. Two were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The shooting was between two men who knew each other, one of whom was with a party bus group. Police say the Morgan was involved in a disturbance with the suspect when he was shot.

No one on the bus was shot and the shooting did not take place on the bus.

Police have not released a description of the suspected shooter, but they are searching for a white Dodge Charger that was near the lot when the shooting happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Some in the residential area behind the lot were terrified to hear so much shooting so close to home.

"What I thought was a quiet neighborhood might not be so quiet," said Donovan Waddell, who lives nearby and just moved into the neighborhood. "Things happen, but I'm not really too sure what to think right now."

