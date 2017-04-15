2 men killed in Kansas City, KS crash were in their 20s

Two people were killed and four were hospitalized after a crash early Saturday morning.

The victims have been identified as Samuel E. Vissepo-Quinones, 28, and Bryan Viera-Duran, 24.

Police were called about 12:30 a.m. to South 55th Street and Metropolitan Avenue on a wreck. When they arrived, they saw a black Chevrolet Malibu and an orange Honda Element had crashed.

Initial investigation revealed that the Malibu was heading north on 55th Street and hit the Element as it was trying to turn into the Skyline Apartment Complex.

Vissepo-Quinones was driving the Element and his passenger, Viera-Duran, were taken to an area hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The driver of the Malibu and three minors were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The accident is being investigated by police.

