Man shot at Argosy Casino on Saturday morning

Riverside police were at Argosy Casino this morning after a shooting.

Police say a man was in the valet circle in front of the casino when two men came up and shot him at 5:05 a.m.

His injuries are life-threatening.

The suspects, described as two black men, ran away on foot and police are still looking for them.

