Man shot at Argosy Casino on Saturday morning

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
The scene at Argosy Casino this morning. (Eric Smith/KCTV) The scene at Argosy Casino this morning. (Eric Smith/KCTV)
RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) -

Riverside police were at Argosy Casino this morning after a shooting. 

Police say a man was in the valet circle in front of the casino when two men came up and shot him at 5:05 a.m.

His injuries are life-threatening. 

The suspects, described as two black men, ran away on foot and police are still looking for them. 

