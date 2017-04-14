Woman charged with murder in connection with death of infant at Eudora daycare

Carrody M. Buchhorn, 42, has been charged with felony murder in connection with the death of an infant at a Eudora daycare on September 29 last year.

Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson announced the charges on Friday.

Sunshine Kids Group Daycare Home in Eudora was shut down following the death of 9-month-old Oliver Ortiz last year.

"When our officers arrived, they arrived to the scene of daycare staff performing CPR on the infant,” Detective Daniel Flick had said.

"All I can say is the preliminary autopsy report showed it was a suspicious death due to injuries,” Flick added at the time.

Oliver was rushed to Lawrence Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Buchhorn’s first court appearance is expected on Monday, April 17.

A cash bond of $250,000 has been set.

