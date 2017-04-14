Four people killed in St. Joseph crash involving stolen pickup - KCTV5

Four people killed in St. Joseph crash involving stolen pickup

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
ST JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a crash involving a stolen pickup that left four people dead.

The truck collided with a car Friday morning at the intersection of Riverside and Cook Road.

Two people in the truck were dead at the scene, two others died later at the hospital. A fifth person in that truck is in police custody.

