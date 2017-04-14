Registered sex offender sentenced for sexually abusing 2 children

A registered sex offender who sexually abused children has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Edward A. Mitts, 33, was listed as living in the 3700 block of Northeast 43rd St. when he was arrested on March 31 of last year.

Mitts had a prior sex offense in Jackson County in 2001 which is why he was on the sex offender registry.

Mitts pleaded guilty on Feb. 15 to one count of statutory sodomy and one count of child molestation involving two siblings.

Mitts was an acquaintance of the victims’ family.

After hearing the victims speak, Judge Shane T. Alexander decided on a punishment of 25 years for each count and ordered the sentences to run consecutively.

