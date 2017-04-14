Last-minute decision nets Kansas City man $61,000 lottery prize

Michael White, 44, of Kansas City admits he doesn’t know why he suddenly made the last-minute ticket purchase. (Missouri Lottery)

The Show Me Cash jackpot was $122,000 for the March 31 drawing, when two separate tickets matched all five numbers drawn, scoring each ticket holder a $61,000 prize.

But for one of those winners, the moment almost got away.

Michael White, 44, of Kansas City admits he doesn’t know why he suddenly made the last-minute ticket purchase.

“It was the most random thing, like ever,” he said. “I mean, I was going to walk out and not get anything, and I just, at the last second, turned around and went up to the counter and got one. I was two seconds away from walking out the door without one.”

White bought his ticket at Mini Mart, 11100 Holmes Rd. in Kansas City, using his own selection of “the most random numbers” to come up with the winning combination of 5, 10, 16, 23 and 31.

A ticket sold at Casey’s General Store in Hermitage also matched all five numbers drawn on March 31, allowing another player to take home his own half of the jackpot. That ticket was claimed by Theodore Bollinger of Wheatland.

