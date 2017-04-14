Kansas Citians to put on 'Easter best' for annual parade

The parade will start at 11 a.m. (Abigael Jaymes/KCTV)

It's that time of year again to put on your Easter best and come down to the Zona Rosa Easter Parade this Saturday.

The Zona Rosa Easter parade will be sticking to its tradition by hosting their "best-dressed contest".

All you have to do is strut your spring style in the parade.

The annual parade will include floats, the Easter Bunny and of course people dressed up in their Easter best.

Anyone can join in on the challenge, but only your “Easter Sunday best” can be worn.

No costumes are allowed for the contest.

The most outstandingly dressed family gets a $1,000 Zona Rosa gift card.

In addition, individuals can also compete for prizes.

According to General Manager for Zona Rosa, Rosemary Salerno there are a few secrets to winning the grand prize.

“The judges love hats and bonnets," Salerno said. "You know, going-to-church clothes. Getting dressed up. The gentleman can wear suits with bowties, ties and the ladies just wear pretty dresses. You know, it’s just a kind of way to bring back the dressing up of the past,” .

Registration to walk in the parade begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, with the parade beginning at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.