North Kansas City School District teachers and staff awarded special grants

A total of $29,000 spread across 10 schools in the North Kansas City School District was given out to teachers and staff on Friday morning.

It was all for the “Great Grant Give-A-Way”.

The grants come from the “Education Foundation,” which is a program created in the memory of a retired district principal.

Several months ago, staff members submitted applications that demonstrated innovative ways to teach and motivate kids to learn.

On Friday, the foundation presented around 20 winners with balloons and oversized checks for their project.

Grant money will be used for instruments, science, at-risk students and more.

Assistant Principal Ashley Bass was one of the grant winners.

“Sometimes there’s not an allotment for certain programs that we have because they’re new or starting up, so grants like this really help build that bridge for us so we can get different materials and do different things that might cost a little bit more,” Bass said.

The education foundation has provided over 200 grants since 1997.

