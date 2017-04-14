Independence PD 'amazed' at progress of Officer Wagstaff's recovery, but 'long-road' ahead

Doctors say an Independence police officer who was shot while responding to a home invasion has been transferred to a long-term rehabilitation facility for his next phase of recovery. (KCTV5)

Doctors say an Independence police officer who was shot while responding to a home invasion has been transferred to a long-term rehabilitation facility for his next phase of recovery.

"In my 30-plus years as a physician, I’ve yet to see such a remarkable recovery, truly a miracle in the making," Centerpoint Medical Center neurosurgeon Dr. Roger Ray said.

While Officer Tom Wagstaff has a long road to recovery, Ray said he is confident that the injured officer will continue to make improvements and doctors will be by his side throughout his journey.

"We thank the community, the Independence Police Department and the support from around the nation that has helped to support this family and our first responders," Ray said.

On April 18, the Independence Police Department issued a statement on Wagstaff's transfer:

Independence Missouri Police Officer Tom Wagstaff, who was shot and critically injured in the line of duty on March 29th, has been transferred from Centerpoint Medical Center to a long-term rehabilitation facility. We are amazed at the progress he has made so far in his recovery, given the initial medical information we had following the incident. Though there have been some positive steps recently, it is important to remember that there is still a long road ahead for Tom in his recovery efforts. While we are confident that Tom will continue to amaze us with his strength and courage, as he has so far, we know that there are going to be good days and bad days during this process. What will carry him through is the continued thoughts and prayers from all of us, and the amazing bond that guides us through all of life's difficult times. Our police family has been overwhelmed with the support of not only this community, but from communities all around the Kansas City area. I have been with the police department for 24 years and I have never doubted the support of the community and first responders, however I have been strongly reaffirmed that this community is special and unwavering in the support it provides the men and women of this police department. We want to thank the numerous outside law enforcement agencies, Independence Fire Department, AMR ambulance service, organizations and businesses that have assisted us since this incident occurred. We are also thankful for the treatment and care provided by Centerpoint Medical Center and the understanding that they have shown for our unique procedures in situations like these. Tom’s entire family wishes to express their thanks to the surrounding community for all their heartfelt love and support throughout this incident. The family wants to thank the entire staff of Centerpoint Medical Center, especially the ICU staff, who provided amazing care for Tom during his stay there. The family also wishes to express their deepest gratitude to all the surrounding churches for the prayers and support during this incident. They truly have comforted them during this difficult time. Lastly, Stacy, Tom’s wife wants to express her thanks for the love and support from the Raytown School District. We have done our best to respect the privacy of the family during this ordeal and any information we relay publicly has been done so with their permission.

Four men have been charged in the home invasion, each held on $500,000 bond.

Prosecutors allege two suspects, Ronar Santiago-Torres and Joseph Wyatt, broke into the home to gain access to a safe. They fled and Wagstaff was shot in the ensuing confrontation.

Prosecutors say it's possible Wagstaff was accidentally shot by another officer, but the investigation is continuing.

Two other men are charged with taking Santiago-Torres and Wyatt to the home to commit the crime.

