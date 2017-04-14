Voters to decide on Kansas City Streetcar track expansion

Voters will have the chance to decide if the streetcar tracks at Union Station are expanded or not and, if you want your voice heard, city leaders say you should act now.

“It was easy and fine, easy to get on, easy to ride,” said Brendon Cox from Blue Springs.

The streetcar has gone up and down Main Street more than 1.8 million times since its first trip almost a year ago.

“So that has far exceeded our expectations,” said Communications Manager for the Kansas City Streetcar Authority Donna Mandelbaum.

Mandelbaum says the demand is there, adding, “We are looking at adding two more streetcar vehicles that match the demand that is out there."

Now, the Kansas City Regional Transit Alliance is looking to expand the tracks down to the UMKC campus.

“What it would do is build on this massive success we're having downtown by extending the line all the way to some more key activity centers,” said Chair of the Kansas City Regional Transit Alliance David Johnson.

The extension would add eight more cars, which is a big part of the budget.

People living from Union Station to 53rd Street, and from State Line to Campbell would be in a sales tax zone. Those in close walking distance to the streetcar would have special assessments on their properties to determine how much they would be taxed.

The vote now, however, would just be to form that taxing district.

"The only reason we are pursuing this is because there's been consistent support in these neighborhoods,” said Johnson.

People living within the proposed transportation development district are encouraged to pick up a ballot and vote.

People can do this by going to the Jackson County Court or this website.

The mail-in ballot applications are due by 5 p.m. on May 23. Ballots will then be mailed out to qualified voters on June 20.

