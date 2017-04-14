KCI to entertain travelers with live Kansas City jazz

The Kansas City Aviation Department is teaming up with the American Jazz Museum to provide live Kansas City jazz music for travelers at KCI. (AP)

The Kansas City Aviation Department is teaming up with the American Jazz Museum to provide live Kansas City jazz music for travelers at KCI.

The museum will provide Blue Room jazz club artists who will play during peak arrival times on Sundays, Mondays and Fridays from 2:30-5:30 p.m.

"Presenting live Jazz music at the airport showcases and highlights Kansas City's music heritage and the significant role it played and continues to play in the development of America's true art form," said Cheptoo Kositany-Buckner, executive director of the American Jazz Museum.

A small stage has been built in Terminal B by the Southwest Airlines baggage claim where Blue Room jazz musicians can play so visitors will be greeted with Kansas City jazz tunes.

"Kansas City's jazz heritage goes back many years," director of aviation Pat Klein said. "At KCI it includes a partnership with the UMKC Marr Sound Archives that provided interpretive panels about Kansas City jazz and other local history. We are proud to partner with the American Jazz Museum in creating positive first impressions about Kansas City with top-notch live entertainment."

On Friday, the stage will be debuted with a kick-off performance by the Blue Room All-Stars, featuring the McFadden Brothers.

The upcoming performance schedule is as follows:

Sunday, April 16 - Angela Ward Trio

Monday, April 17 - Charles Williams Trio

Friday, April 21 - John Paul Drum

Sunday, April 23 - Stan Kessler

Monday, April 24 - Everett Freeman

Friday, April 29 - Eddie Moore

Sunday, April 30 - Kenny Glover

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.