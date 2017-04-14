Truck hits building in KCMO, dislodges gas meter

The accident happened about 9:35 a.m. at a building near 19th Street and Charlotte Street. (KCTV5)

A gas meter has been dislodged after a truck drove into a building on Friday. (KCTV5)

The accident happened about 9:35 a.m. at a building near 19th Street and Charlotte Street.

Police say the driver lost control of the truck and struck the building, dislodging a gas meter. Charlotte Street will be shut down between 18th and 19th Streets until the gas meter is repaired.

The driver was walking around after the accident and is not believed to be injured.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

