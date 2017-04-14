1 dead, 1 wounded after double shooting in KCMO

Officers say witnesses heard a disturbance and then several rounds of gunfire. (KCTV5)

Police are investigating after a man was killed and another person was hospitalized after a double shooting early Friday morning.

The shooting happened about 1 a.m. in the area of Colorado and Smart Avenues.

When officers arrived they found a 56-year-old man laying dead on a porch in the area and another person shot several times.

The second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say witnesses heard a disturbance and then several rounds of gunfire.

Two people were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Authorities are waiting for that person to get out of surgery so they can interview them and try to identify the shooter.

Colorado Avenue is shut down near Smart Avenue as police investigate the shooting.

On Friday night, the individual who was killed was identified as Steven Thompson, a 49-year-old white man from Kansas City.

