Leavenworth County teens plead guilty to killing cattle

You've heard about teens destroying property for no good reason - but a case in Leavenworth County takes that to a new level.

Court documents say there were four teens altogether in a pick up truck, two of them 17, two of them 18, killed a total of six head of cattle in two different pastures.

Some of the cows that were killed were pregnant or nursing at the time.

"First cow was laying right here in this bare spot," said Gary Heim, who walked KCTV5 around to where he discovered the dead animals. "I just think it takes somebody pretty cold hearted to do something like that."

Bare spots mark where they had been lying for three days before he found them, one still alive and suffering.

Larry Theis is part owner of April Valley Farms, an operation that's been in his family for 61 years.

"An old cowboy told me a long time ago cattle was put on this earth to feed us and we were put on this earth to take care of them," Theis said. "That hurts when this happens to something that you've raised that you couldn't do nothing for them. I mean you couldn't protect them."

Leavenworth County District Attorney Todd Thompson filed charges in October: felony property damage and animal cruelty for all four.

Three have already pleaded guilty, one to all counts, the others to lesser charges.

"We have a restititution hearing scheduled in hopes these people get at least the value back in the cows they lost," Thompson said.

Theis says he can only hope the teens have learned a lesson.

"That it really affected not only the animal lives because they're no longer with us, but also the lives of the families that are depending on them for income," he said.

Just one of those cases is still pending.

Christopher Wright was 18 at the time, charged as an adult, and schedule to go before a judge next month.

