Police find missing St. Joseph man

The Overland Park Police Department announced that a man, missing since Thursday, has been found.

Police say Bobby Ray Blair was found in the Kansas City metro area.

They say no foul play was involved and that he was uninjured.

Blair was taken to a local hospital for treatment due to his medical history.

Authorities say Blair is from St. Joseph but was dropped off around 9 a.m. Thursday at 10730 Nall in Overland Park.

