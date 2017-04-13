Slain boys’ families increase reward in hope of tips leading to arrest

It has been eight months since a gunman opened fire at a Kansas City home, killing two cousins who were 8-years-old and 9-years-old. Their killer is still on the loose and their family has raised the reward in hopes of changing that.

After months of waiting, Jayden Ugwuh’s and Montell Ross’ families still don't know who shot into their house in August, killing the two innocent boys who were cousins and best friends.

“It's very frustrating,” said Aishah Coppage, Ross’ mother. “Why does it take money to bring justice?”

The families of the two boys hope that increasing the reward will help police make an arrest.

She's been working with Crime Stoppers and raising money on her own to establish a reward fund for information about the shooting. She's increased the reward to $3,500.

“We're hoping the reward fund will bring tips and answers,” said Coppage.

Coppage has also become an activist who speaks out against gun violence.

“I want people to know they were normal kids,” she said. “They had a normal life and parents and friends at school. It's not fair for people to use our kids as targets.”

Coppage is planning a series of events this summer to raise more money and spread awareness about preventing violence.

Click here to donate to the "Justice4 Montell And Jayden" GoFundMe.

