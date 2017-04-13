Science fair exposes students to more than their own experiments

Many stations were set up throughout the gymnasium that allowed students to conduct hands-on science experiments. (Abigael Jaymes/KCTV)

Over 1,000 students filled the gymnasium at Central Academy of Excellence for their First Annual Science Fair.

Though, this wasn’t your traditional science fair.

That’s because it allowed students to be interactive and learn beyond their own experiments.

Many stations were set up throughout the gymnasium that allowed students to conduct hands-on science experiments and technology demonstrations.

The purpose was to expose them to different facets of the STEM career field in a fun way.

For 10th grader Justen Wilkins, his favorite part was presenting his science experiment with his partner.

“This was my first time ever doing it. And my first time ever doing it I got first place, so I'm really excited about that,” Wilkins said.

The science fair itself had nearly 200 entries.

Students from all over the Kansas City Metropolitan Area participated in Thursday’s event.

According to school officials, the science fair may have been their biggest event yet.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.