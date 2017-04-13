Special education students put their skills to the test in annual 'Job Olympics'

More than 500 special education students gathered together at Johnson County Community College for a competition called the Job Olympics. (KCTV5)

More than 500 special education students gathered together at Johnson County Community College for a competition called the Job Olympics.

Students had the opportunity to showcase their job skills while competing against fellow classmates.

The competition was developed to promote transition and employability skills for a broad spectrum of high school students in special education.

Students competed by representing actual job and employment situations. Competitions included table wiping and setting, bagging products, coin recognition and more.

The competitors were judged by business people from the community who could, in turn, hire them in the future.

Jennifer Hertha was one of the judges. She said being an individual with a disability herself, she appreciates events like this one.

"I think this is a really great opportunity to help those individuals find their strengths that they have so that someday when they do go out in the workforce they are aware of what they can truly do and can't really excel at,” Hertha said.

This was the 23rd year for the Job Olympics.

