ATF investigates after guns stolen from Merriam manufacturing business

A burglary in Johnson County has not only caught the attention of police but the ATF as well.

Signature Manufacturing has been in the process of moving their business to another location. Police believe thieves may have used that transitional period to break in.

SMI has been making custom firearms and parts for nine years in Merriam. Mike Everhart is the owner.

"We manufacture parts for other manufacturers, and we do some custom work, special forces work," he said.

Thieves smashed through his door just before 2 a.m. Thursday, stealing guns and other items in his shop. Everhart says he had been keeping them in a different location than normal because of their move.

"We had to keep our guns in a locked room, not the safe where they'd normally be," he said.

Everhart has been working with the ATF to find the person who did this to his business. He says whoever broke in had to have known the location of the guns.

"That's extremely frustrating," he said.

Everhart says he and his other employees feel violated.

"We do so much to make sure of security, we're doing things appropriately, and all of the paperwork. It didn't do any good in this instance," he said.

Everhart says the damage and loss of property are less than he originally thought, but he's still taking inventory of what's missing.

