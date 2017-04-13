Sen. Claire McCaskill holds town hall meeting in Parkville

In a year when congressional town hall meetings have often turned angry, Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill is wading into predominantly Republican areas of Missouri to host a series of them this week. (KCTV5)

McCaskill's first town hall was held Wednesday at Jefferson College in the eastern Missouri town of Hillsboro. She then met with constituents Wednesday in Sikeston and Fulton.

On Thursday she visited Hannibal, St. Joseph and Parkville; and on Friday she will be in Springfield and Rolla.

More than 400 people filled the small chapel at Park University Thursday afternoon.

For McCaskill, this was a chance to get “face-to-face” with her constituents. That meant addressing members of the crowd that did not vote for her or her party’s candidate, Hilary Clinton, in the last election.

“When I hear them talk with disrespect about Trump voters, I tell them to stop. The people in my state who voted for Donald Trump, they feel pain. They wanted a disruptor,” McCaskill said.

McCaskill first took office in 2007, and this was the second town hall tour of the state. The Democratic senator admits this round was less contentious than her stops in 2009.

Some of McCaskill's Republican counterparts have heard from angry crowds of opponents of President Donald Trump's early agenda at town hall meetings.

McCaskill says it is important for her to be accountable and allow constituents to share their criticisms and concerns.

McCaskill says she is on this tour to listen to people who don’t agree with her.

She is in her second term and is up for re-election in 2018 but didn’t give any indication when or if she might announce her for of reelection.

