Police: 2 schools in Blue Valley placed on lockdown after teacher attacked

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Blue Valley Middle School and Blue River Elementary School were on lockdown after a teacher was attacked, the Overland Park Police Department said. 

Around 3:15 at Blue Valley Middle School, a female teacher spotted a man out in the parking lot looking at cars and acting suspicious, police said. 

The teacher approached the man, who then responded by pushing the woman. She notified administrators and the schools went on lockdown. 

Students at Blue Valley Middle School had departed for the day, but staff remained in the school. 

Overland Park police reported to the scene, spotted the 18-year-old man by the football field and took him into custody. 

The suspect was taken to the hospital, as police believed he may have mental health issues. 

No injuries were reported to the teacher. 

