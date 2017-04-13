KCI valet charged with stealing from a customer

Clisby Patterson, 45, admitted to police he took a $2,800 MacBook from a business owner, according to court records. (Submitted)

A employee of the valet service at Kansas City International Airport has been charged with stealing from a customer.

Clisby Patterson, 45, admitted to police he took a $2,800 MacBook from a business owner, according to court records.

Court records state Patterson on March 1 set up an appointment at the Apple store on The Country Club Plaza for maintenance.

The theft took place on Feb. 24, according to court documents.

Police made contact with managers at the store and discovered Patterson's name connected to the computer through a reverse phone number query.

He was soon arrested by police.

