Forest View Elementary students make teddy bears for people in need

Kindergarteners at Forest View Elementary spent their day on Thursday making teddy bears for other children in need.

“We are making them for kids that don't have other bears,” kindergartener Cody Vaughn said.

The 80 bears will go to children and their families, in the community, who need an extra boost. It’s all done through the local non-profit Sleepyhead Beds.

“Even this morning kids were bringing in handfuls of things and just so excited to be able to participate,” Forest View Elementary School Counselor Amber Daniels said.

Daniels says it’s a great way to get involved and teach kids compassion and kindness.

"I think with actually having a hands-on experience they were hopefully able to feel that too as they were giving those bears away,” Daniels said.

The kindergarteners have also collected clean, recycled beds and bedding, throughout the week, to go with each bear.

Once the students had stuffed the bears, each kindergartener put a heart inside the bear they made and wrote a note to go with it.

“I put a heart on it too because it says he will love them forever,” kindergartener Nora Daniel said.

Parents will go to Sleepyhead Beds to hand out the bedding and the bears in late April.

