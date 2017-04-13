KCK police identify body found as missing Cristian Escutia

Kansas City, KS police respond to a body call in the 200 block of Donovan Avenue. (KCTV5)

Escutia had been reported missing from his home on April 4. (KCTV5)

Authorities have announced the identity of a man who was found dead in the Fairfax District in early April.

Police say the body has been identified as Cristian Escutia, 19, of Kansas City, MO.

Escutia has been reported missing from his home on April 4.

Witnesses say they saw him being forced into a vehicle by unknown suspects and say the vehicle left the area at a high rate of speed.

Escutia's body was found lying in the street in the 200 block of Donovan Avenue on April, 7.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in his early 20s dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Escutia's body was identified by police on Thursday.

