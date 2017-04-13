Driver sentenced to 25 years for crash that killed 2 children on Labor Day

The driver who killed two children and injured two others on Labor Day last year in Blue Springs has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

On Thursday, the Jackson County Prosecutor announced that 61-year-old James L. Green had pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, two counts of assault, and DWI charges.

He has been sentenced to 25 years on each count of second-degree murder, seven years for each count of assault, and four years for driving while suspended. All the sentences will run concurrently.

According to court records, the Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the accident on eastbound I-70 west of the Adams Dairy Parkway exit in Blue Springs on Sept. 5, 2016.

They helped Green out of a Cadillac Escalade on the driver’s side of the vehicle, as he sustained minor injuries.

A highway patrol investigation revealed that he overtook and hit the back of the car the victims were in. A 13-year-old and a 7-year-old were killed. The father, who was driving, was severely injured.

At the emergency room, a trooper said they could smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Green.

Green told the trooper, "I had cruise control on. I was on my way home. I looked down at my phone to swipe to change the song. I did not look up. I was still looking down when the impact happened."

He said he had been drinking before the crash and refused to give a breath test. His blood was drawn twice.

Green’s driver’s license was suspended and he had prior convictions for driving while intoxicated.

