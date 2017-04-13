Overland Park police report increase in trailer thefts

If you own a trailer, police say you should use a ball or coupler lock that cannot be easily cut. (Via Overland Park Police Department)

Since February, Overland Park police have noticed an increase in the theft of trailers or attempted theft of trailers.

Most of the incidents happened south of W. 135th Street in the evening or at night, with both flatbed and covered trailers being stolen.

If you own a trailer, police say you should use a ball or coupler lock that cannot be easily cut.

They also say you should take and keep pictures of your trailer, its license plates, its registration numbers, and its distinguishing markings.

Police ask that you call them when you see suspicious activity.

If you have any information about a trailer that has been stolen, you can call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline 816-474-8477.

