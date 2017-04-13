Special egg hunt held in Kansas City for kids with with visual impairment

Dozens of children who are visually impaired had the opportunity to hunt for Easter eggs Wednesday. (KCTV5)

The event took place at the Children's Center for the Visually Impaired. Students had the opportunity to search for what's called a "beeper egg".

The beeping helps the children locate the Easter eggs by using their sense of hearing. Students used their canes to get through the grass to locate the eggs.

The eggs are also brightly colored pink and blue so those kids who have some vision are able to see the contrast of the colors on the green grass.

Students were able to find three eggs. They would then turn them in for other eggs filled with candy and were also given handmade bunnies.

Teacher Hillary Joy-Sims said the "beeper eggs" gives them the chance find an egg like their peers who don't have visual impairments.

"There are dozens of egg hunts over the next few days and if one of her students would go and try to participate in that they would have to rely on someone else instead of being able to find the eggs as independently as they can. So this gives them the chance to do that in practice their independence,” Joy-Sims said.

The special Easter egg hunt has been going on for more than 25 years.

