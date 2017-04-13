Royals fans upset after Budweiser a little harder to find at Kauffman Stadium

The stadium entered into an expanded agreement with MillerCoors as the Kansas City Royals official beer. (AP)

A new agreement at Kauffman Stadium has some fans voicing their disapproval over social media.

The stadium entered into an expanded agreement with MillerCoors as the Kansas City Royals official beer. The agreement also has Boulevard as their official craft beer.

The reason for a social media uproar is caused to the lack of Budweiser and Bud Light the stadium may now sell.

“Everybody knows the name, and everybody knows the taste,” said Royals fan Andrew Lopez while tailgating at The K. “Trying to push out a classic like that, it’s, I don’t know if I’d say un-American but everybody knows it and enjoys it.”

However, some fans are fine with the new agreement. According to James Skeens, it doesn't bother him one bit.

“Having a limited supply of Bud Light is not a problem for me because it’s the water of all beers. The only beer to drink is Coors Light,” Skeens said.

According to Royals spokesman Toby Cook, Kauffman Stadium won't be completely eliminating the American-style pale lager.

"We still offer Budweiser in the dugout concourse concessions in section 120 and 135 and could add more later based on demand,” Cook said.

Kauffman Stadium went into agreement with MillerCoors during the off-season.

