Missouri budgeters plan for reboot, expansion of Amber Alert

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday locked in a House plan to replace and expand the alert system for missing children. (KCTV5)

Missouri House and Senate budgeters want to spend $100,000 on the state's Amber Alert system.

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday locked in a House plan to replace and expand the alert system for missing children.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Brown says the company providing the program went bankrupt, so the state needs to pay for another system.

Money budgeted for next fiscal year also would cover an expansion of the program.

Bills pending in the Legislature would call for another alert for people accused of killing or seriously injuring law enforcement officers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.