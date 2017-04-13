Brookside restaurant catches fire, causes trouble for other business in historic building

The fire has caused extensive damage throughout the restaurant and put a hole in the roof. (KCTV5)

A Brookside restaurant was engulfed in flames then spread to nearby businesses early Thursday morning.

It happened about 5:30 a.m. near 62nd and Oak Streets. Most of the damage was seen inside the Plate restaurant. Fire officials were on scene but had to wait for KCP&L to get there because of the layout of the building.

Aside from the restaurant where the call originated, there were several other businesses impacted. A local hair salon called Design Lines had been cleared out as well as Plate. Stores on the opposite side also sustained smoke and water damage.

Many of the owners are still coming to terms with what happened in their businesses as they begin the long process of cleaning up and clearing out.

The Clock Shop is right next door to the restaurant and has been there since 1955.

"A lot of memories from when I was a small child, coming in, learning the clock business," said Dave Falke.

Abby Flores owns Coco, which is next door to The Clock Shop. The store opened up just two weeks ago, and now they're working on figuring out their next steps.

"I have a text from a friend saying, 'Are you OK?' And that's when you start looking through your phone and realizing what happened. My husband called me shortly thereafter and, yeah, it's been a surreal morning for sure," she said.

“Coco had its soft opening the second week of March, actually the day it snowed, and our grand opening was April 1st," she said. "So we’ve been officially open a little over a week."

Though the water and smoke damage caused some issues for both shops, they both have positive spirits and agree that they plan to stay in the area moving forward.

"It took us two months to build up this space the first time, but we’ve practiced it once already, so hopefully we can do it a lot quicker," Flores said.

"Brookside’s an awesome area," Falke said. "My dad was pretty genius opening up here in ’55, 62 years ago. So, yeah. This is definitely our home."

The official cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

