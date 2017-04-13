Gun store looted in Merriam

Officers surrounded the building but by the time they entered the store the suspect was gone. (KCTV5)

Police in Merriam are searching for suspects after a gun store was broken into and looted early Thursday morning.

They say they were alerted about 2 a.m. to an Alarm at Signature Manufacturing, a gun shop at 67th Street and Farley Street.

Officers surrounded the building but by the time they entered the store the suspect was gone.

A window on the store's front door was shattered and several guns were missing.

The store's owner says he is still trying to figure out how many guns were stolen and what the value of those stolen weapons is.

