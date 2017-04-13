Fire causes heavy damage at Overland Park duplex

Officials say the fire started on the second floor and spread to the first floor. (KCTV5)

Crews in Overland Park battled a fire that has caused large amounts of damage at a duplex Thursday morning.

The fire started about 5:30 a.m. in the 9200 block of W 85th Street.

Fire officials say the fire caused heavy damage to the second floor and roof of the duplex.

A space heater is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

A resident says they heard a popping noise during the night but couldn't find the source, so they went to bed. They later awoke to find smoke and fire inside the duplex.

Officials say the fire started on the second floor and spread to the first floor.

Seven people were inside the duplex when the fire started. A family of five was on the side of the duplex where the fire started, a man and his wife were on the other side. Everyone was able to make it out of the building safely. No injuries were reported.

"I looked out here and flames just licking up over the top of the building there," building owner John Schroeder said. "Wife and I got out and got our bird out. The bird was out of the cage, so I had to catch the bird and stuff her back into the cage."

Four adults and a child were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is helping them find housing.

Overland Park fire officials declared the fire under control about 5:55 a.m.

Investigators are still working to confirm the official cause of the fire.

