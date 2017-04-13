Police investigate possible abduction in Kansas City

Officers say five men forced a woman into a minivan with a handicap plaque in the window and then took off. (KCTV5)

Authorities are investigating the possible abduction of a woman in Kansas City.

Police said that a witness told police that a group of men dragged the woman from an alley about 3 a.m. Thursday in the area of Prospect Avenue and Elma Street. They then forced her into a white van with tinted windows and a handicapped license plate. The van then left.

Officers talked to several neighbors, asking them what they saw. A white shoe was found in the middle of the street.

Police say the driver of the van was wearing a white shirt and had dreadlocks.

The van was last seen going north on Prospect Avenue.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call a TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

