Lee's Summit homes evacuated following broken gas line

Lee's Summit homes evacuated following broken gas line

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -

Over 20 homes in a Lee's Summit neighborhood were evacuated Wednesday for a broken gas line. 

The break happened in the area of Patterson Drive and Todd George Parkway. 

More than a dozen homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon as crews tried to find a broken part of the line. 

At about 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Missouri Gas Energy crews stopped the flow of natural gas from a four-inch gas main that had been struck by a private utility boring crew.

All residents were able to return to their homes and all roads in the area have been reopened.

