Firefighters knock out duplex fire in Kansas City

Kansas City firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a duplex complex located at 8715 Cambridge Avenue, an area about a half-dozen blocks east of I-435.

The fire started around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames and heavy smoke were showing from the apartment.

All residents of the apartment were able to get out safely.

The fire was called under control at 9:31 p.m.

