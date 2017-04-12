Man shot outside of Kansas City 7-Eleven store - KCTV5

Man shot outside of Kansas City 7-Eleven store

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.   

A man was driven to Truman Medical Center by his girlfriend after he had been shot in the stomach.  

Police say the man was shot outside the 7 -Eleven store located at East 27th Street and Van Brunt Blvd. 

His wound is not considered life-threatening.  

Police say the suspected shooter was a man who was in a silver colored four-door car, possibly a Chevrolet.  

It was being driven by a woman, with three juveniles in the backseat.

