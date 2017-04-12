Man shot outside of Kansas City 7-Eleven store

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

A man was driven to Truman Medical Center by his girlfriend after he had been shot in the stomach.

Police say the man was shot outside the 7 -Eleven store located at East 27th Street and Van Brunt Blvd.

His wound is not considered life-threatening.

Police say the suspected shooter was a man who was in a silver colored four-door car, possibly a Chevrolet.

It was being driven by a woman, with three juveniles in the backseat.

