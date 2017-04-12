Top prospect Michael Porter, Jr., officially signs to play basketball at Mizzou

It's official, Mizzou fans.

The top-ranked high school basketball player in the nation will be a Missouri Tiger during the 2017-18 season.

The school announced Wednesday that Michael Porter, Jr., has been signed by the basketball program.

“It goes without saying, but Michael is a special player and a special person,” Missouri Tigers basketball coach Cuonzo Martin said. “Michael comes to the Mizzou family from a great family of his own, and our basketball program is thrilled to have a student-athlete with his character, drive and passion. Lisa and Michael Porter, Sr., raised Michael well. He is continually motivated to give and is always striving to be a great teammate."

In his senior season in Seattle, Porter averaged 36.2 points and 13.6 rebounds a game.

He also won the MVP of the McDonald's All-American Game held earlier this spring. Porter is the first McDonald's All-American signee for Mizzou since 2000.

