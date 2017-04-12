Top prospect Michael Porter, Jr., officially signs to play baske - KCTV5

Top prospect Michael Porter, Jr., officially signs to play basketball at Mizzou

University of Missouri Twitter account University of Missouri Twitter account
KANSAS CITY, MO

It's official, Mizzou fans. 

The top-ranked high school basketball player in the nation will be a Missouri Tiger during the 2017-18 season.  

The school announced Wednesday that Michael Porter, Jr., has been signed by the basketball program. 

“It goes without saying, but Michael is a special player and a special person,” Missouri Tigers basketball coach Cuonzo Martin said. “Michael comes to the Mizzou family from a great family of his own, and our basketball program is thrilled to have a student-athlete with his character, drive and passion. Lisa and Michael Porter, Sr., raised Michael well. He is continually motivated to give and is always striving to be a great teammate."

In his senior season in Seattle, Porter averaged 36.2 points and 13.6 rebounds a game. 

He also won the MVP of the McDonald's All-American Game held earlier this spring. Porter is the first McDonald's All-American signee for Mizzou since 2000. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

