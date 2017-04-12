UPDATE: Missing woman found, Kansas City police say

UPDATE: Kansas City police say the missing woman has been found.

Aron Porsche has been transported to an area hospital for evaluation and is receiving medical treatment.

No other information available.

ORIGINAL STORY

Kansas City police are looking for a missing 31-year-old woman.

Aron Porsche was last seen on Wednesday in the 4700 block of North Highland Avenue.

Earlier in the day, she had left a message indicating she may want to harm herself.

Prosch is white, has 5’4” and weighs about 145 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information, contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5111 or call 911 immediately.

