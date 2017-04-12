Kansas City man charged in fatal shooting outside nightclub

A Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal shooting last year outside a nightclub. (KCTV5)

A Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal shooting last year outside a nightclub.

Juan J. Bravo-Leon, 24, faces second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded in the early morning of Oct. 30, 2016 to the parking lot of the Palmeras Night Club, 6900 Executive Drive.

They found the victim, Andres Garcia-Jiminez, in the parking lot.

Witnesses said that Bravo-Leon and victim had bumped into each other inside the club and argued. When the victim left the club, Bravo-Leon approached him in the parking lot, then fired into the ground. He then fired more shots, hitting the victim int he chest, a witness stated.

Bravo-Leon told police he accidentally shot the victim when he approached him after the two earlier were involved in a physical altercation.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000.

